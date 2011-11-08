MILAN Nov 8 Italian waste management firm TerniGreen, controlled by the shareholders of renewable energy company TerniEnergia , will list on the Milan stock exchange on Thursday, brushing off volatile market conditions.

The company, which is betting on a liberalisation of the Italian waste market in 2012, will start trading on Milan's small-cap segment AIM, Italian stock exchange operator Borsa Italiana said in a statement.

The company is issuing 4.8 million new shares in a capital increase worth 4.08 million euros, or a price of 0.85 euros per share. The shares have been privately placed with institutional investors and this will create the float.

The private placement represented 20 percent of the existing capital and 16.67 percent of the capital post-increase.

No Italian company has managed an initial public offering in Milan since Florence-based fashion house Ferragamo listed in June, just before Italy became embroiled in the euro zone debt crisis.

