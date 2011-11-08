MILAN Nov 8 Italian waste management firm
TerniGreen, controlled by the shareholders of renewable energy
company TerniEnergia , will list on the Milan stock
exchange on Thursday, brushing off volatile market conditions.
The company, which is betting on a liberalisation of the
Italian waste market in 2012, will start trading on Milan's
small-cap segment AIM, Italian stock exchange operator Borsa
Italiana said in a statement.
The company is issuing 4.8 million new shares in a capital
increase worth 4.08 million euros, or a price of 0.85 euros per
share. The shares have been privately placed with institutional
investors and this will create the float.
The private placement represented 20 percent of the existing
capital and 16.67 percent of the capital post-increase.
No Italian company has managed an initial public offering in
Milan since Florence-based fashion house Ferragamo
listed in June, just before Italy became embroiled in the euro
zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman)