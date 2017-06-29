SAO PAULO, June 29 Ternium, a steelmaker in the
Italian-Argentine Techint Group, is betting on its recently
acquired Brazilian steel mill to create future growth
opportunities, Chief Executive Daniel Novegil told investors on
Thursday.
In a meeting in New York, Novegil said the acquisition of
Companhia Siderúrgica do Atlantico SA would be transformative
even as the group's leverage rises, according to statements sent
by Ternium to Reuters.
Novegil said the $1.3 billion acquisition would raise
Ternium's debt to up to 1.75 times its earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of profitability
known as EBITDA. The steelmaker owed 0.5 EBITDA on the first
quarter.
Ternium struck the deal with ThyssenKrupp AG in
February to buy the money-losing Companhia Siderúrgica do
Atlantico SA and is awaiting Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade's
approval.
Novegil also said he was working to reach an agreement with
joint venture partner Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
over the control of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais.
Novegil did not elaborate on ways to end the conflict that
led the partners to sue each other.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Richard Chang)