BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores reports 12.1 pct passive stake in JD.com as of Dec. 31 - SEC Filing
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing
LONDON May 11 Private equity tycoon Guy Hands is putting 20 million pounds ($32.3 million) of his own money into his private equity fund Terra Firma, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper said Hands was using about a fifth of his estimated 93 million pounds personal wealth to guarantee large bonuses to top team members in an effort to retain his best dealmakers.
It cited people close to the situation as saying Hands set aside half of the fund's 40 million pound annual salary bill to be distributed over the next two years, as top staff have little prospect of earning "carried interest" - the profit sharing bonuses that often make up the bulk of private equity pay.
The underperforming fund was hit hard by the collapse of the EMI record label deal Hands took on at the height of the credit bubble in 2007, according to the FT.
($1 = 0.6188 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports 12.1 percent passive stake in JD.com Inc as of December 31 - SEC Filing
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage:
* JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC REPORT 5.7 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l5Dh4H Further company coverage: