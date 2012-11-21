* Annington could mark biggest global PIK of year
* Unique hybrid has structured-style cashflows
By Natalie Harrison and Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Terra Firma's planned ABS-style
Payment-In-Kind (PIK) bond may be easier to sell to investors
than some market experts anticipate due to stricter rules on
cash payouts to equity investors.
Guy Hands' Terra Firma buyout group this week agreed to buy
Annington Homes from Nomura in a deal worth GBP3.2bn, which will
be financed by GBP1bn of new equity, debt financing in the form
of the PIK, and the assumption of existing securitised debt of
GBP2.2bn.
The sheer size of the Caa1/CCC+ GBP500m PIK immediately
sparked surprise because of the riskier nature of the
instruments.
The deeply subordinated debt securities, that are widely
considered to be bull-market instruments, usually only appeal to
a select group of investors despite their double-digit yields.
However, a "cash-sweep" feature, which restricts payments to
equity investors until cash interest and principal on the PIK
are paid, means that bondholders are offered more protection
than is usual with standard PIKs.
This should give investors confidence that the cashflows of
the company will go to them before Terra Firma - though after
the Annington Finance 1 and 4 securitisation structures.
Barclays, sole manager on the 10-year, non-call five PIK,
declined to comment on details of the bond's structure, but
sources said the cash-sweep feature will closely mimic the
junior tranche in a securitisation waterfall.
In a standard ABS deal, cash flows from the underlying
assets can only filter through to more junior tranches - like
the Annington PIK - once payment conditions on senior tranches
are satisfied.
A UNIQUE HYBRID
Not only will the Annington PIK mark one of the biggest
single tranche sterling high-yield bonds of the year, but if
successful, would also be the largest PIK of the year on a
global basis.
Although a swathe of PIKs have launched in the red-hot U.S.
market in recent weeks, the securities are rare in Europe, and
the last to price - a 12.4% EUR250m PIK for Swedish cable
company Com Hem - is trading two points below its launch price
last week.
However, the unique structure of the Annington deal may be a
supporting factor.
One high-yield investor said comparables for the PIK might
include B notes from the HoldCo structures used by utilities
such as Anglian Water or those issued by UK airports operator
BAA.
"It's an odd deal for high-yield, and is a transaction that
would be more familiar to an ABS investor," the investor said.
But he said that Terra Firma's GBP1bn equity injection would
provide some cash cushion to the PIK bondholders, and was
therefore a positive.
"That's different to what a PIK is usually used for, mostly
to de-risk the owners," he said.
The RegS/144A bond may appeal to U.S. investors, although
the bulk of the transaction is expected to be anchored by UK
investors.
Pre-marketing has already taken place, and meetings with a
number of niche investors that have an in-depth knowledge of UK
real estate and structured finance have been arranged.
MARRIED TO THE MOD
Annington Homes became one of the largest private owners of
residential property in the UK when it purchased the Married
Quarters Estate from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The company leases the majority of its 40,000 properties
back to the MoD to provide accommodation for service families.
That leasing contract, which has around 180 years to run, is
effectively an arrangement with the UK government, which should
also help to give investors confidence in the deal.
Hands' knowledge of the business is also a major positive.
He was behind Nomura's purchase of Annington in 1996 when he
worked at the Japanese bank, and he has managed the investment
on behalf of Nomura for the last 15 years - 10 of those while at
Terra Firma.
Cashflows to the Annington Finance securitisations - and,
eventually, to the PIK note - will come from properties that the
Ministry of Defence designates as surplus. Annington will sell
these at market value and use the proceeds to pay down the debt.
Adding a PIK to the capital structure, which mimics a
securitisation but sits at holding company level, is potentially
easier than adding new subordinated debt inside the
securitisation structure as this would require consent of
existing bondholders.
Cash interest on the PIK will not be paid until the Class B3
notes and Class M notes - which sit at the bottom of the
Annington Finance 4 securitisation capital structure - have been
redeemed in full or refinanced.