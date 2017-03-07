BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy TerraForm Global Inc for about $787 million and acquire 51 percent of TerraForm Power Inc.
TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power are units of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc.
Brookfield will pay $5.10 per class A share of TerraForm Global, a 20 percent premium to the stock's Monday close.
TerraForm Power class A shareholders will get $11.46 per share in cash, lower than Brookfield's previous offer of $12 per share. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)