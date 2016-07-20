July 20 Terraform Global Inc said on Wednesday bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc is looking to sell its interest in the "yieldco".

The two companies are in "active discussions" for a joint sale process of the stake, Terraform Global said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/29T7nV5)

Terraform Global's shares were up 11.1 percent at $3.61 in light premarket trading.

Terraform Global also said its annual filing for 2015 may include a "going concern" note due to risks related to SunEdison bankruptcy, but said it had sufficient liquidity to support ongoing operations.

SunEdison's two publicly traded subsidiaries, TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power Inc, were not part of the bankruptcy filing.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)