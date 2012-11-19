Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
LONDON Nov 19 Private equity firm Terra Firma said on Monday it had agreed to buy Annington Homes from Nomura International in a deal worth 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion).
It said the acquisition of Annington, which owns around 40,000 properties which are mainly let to the Ministry of Defence, should be complete by the end of the year.
The deal will have an enterprise value of 3.2 billion pounds, made up of 1 billion pounds of new equity and debt financing, and assumed existing debt of 2.2 billion pounds.
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.