By Anjuli Davies and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 1 British private equity
firm Terra Firma has appointed Goldman Sachs
and Deutsche Bank to advise it on what to do with
aircraft leasing firm Awas, with possible options
including a stock market listing or complete sale, three people
familiar with the matter said.
Terra Firma bought Awas from Morgan Stanley in 2006 for $2.5
billion and a year later acquired rival Pegasus for $5.2
billion, merging the groups to create the world's third-largest
plane lessor, making it a much larger force in the market, which
has boomed in the last year or so as airlines look to build up
fleets quickly to meet resurgent travel demand.
Any potential IPO is expected to take place in the second
half of the year, one of the sources said.
"The strategic review will take some months. Options include
IPO, outright sale, partial sale or do nothing," a second source
familiar with the matter said.
Terra Firma, CPPIB, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank declined
to comment.
Aviation assets have begun attracting the interest of
longer-term investors such as insurers and pension funds hungry
for better returns while interest rates remain low.
Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon is also preparing for an
initial public offering this year two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters in March.
Awas owned 263 aircraft with a book value of $8.6 billion as
of May 2013, leasing them to airlines in 46 countries, with Awas
making a net profit of $162 million on revenue of $1 billion in
its 2012 fiscal year.
Aircraft leasing firms dwarf airlines in terms of fleet size
and are the biggest and most important customers for planemakers
like Boeing and Airbus.
For Terra Firma, which is run by British financier Guy
Hands, Awas is one of its largest investments. CPPIB, the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board, also owns a significant minority
stake.
Recently sources familiar with the matter said Terra Firma
was planning to launch a new 2 billion-euro fund concentrating
on smaller buyouts.
