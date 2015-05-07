(Adds details)
May 7 TerraForm Global Inc, formed by solar
company SunEdison Inc to own and operate some of its
power plants in emerging markets, filed with U.S. regulators for
an initial public offering of its class A common shares.
TerraForm Global will operate as a "yield co", a corporate
structure used by renewable energy companies to bundle up power
plants and spin them off.
SunEdison is following in the footsteps of NRG Energy Inc
, which listed a unit holding some of its wind and
natural gas assets in 2013.
TerraForm's IPO comes at a time when solar firms are seeking
newer and cheaper ways to finance solar power plants.
This would be the second IPO by a SunEdison "yield co" after
TerraForm Power Inc, which owns and operates power
plants mainly in the United States. TerraForm Power's IPO raised
more than $500 million.
Its shares have risen nearly 18 percent since their debut
last July.
TerraForm Global operates solar, wind and hydro-electric
projects in countries including China, India, South Africa and
Brazil, with a total capacity of 987.8 megawatt.
The company said it expects the projects to generate $164.8
million in cash available for distribution for the year ending
Dec. 31, 2016.
Yield cos pay out most of the cash generated as dividends,
with the remainder being re-invested in new plants.
The IPO filing did not reveal the number of shares being
offered or their expected price and the exchange on which they
would be listed.
J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are
underwriting the offering, which had a nominal fundraising
target of $700 million. (1.usa.gov/1QpNQK6)
The amount of money a company says its IPO will raise in its
initial filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)