April 4 TerraForm Global Inc, a unit of troubled U.S. solar energy company SunEdison Inc, said its lenders had agreed to give the company another month to file its annual report, after if it missed the March 30 deadline.

TerraForm Global, one of two SunEdison "yieldcos", said last week in a regulatory filing that it would join its parent and fellow yieldco TerraForm Power Inc in delaying its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31. (1.usa.gov/22X8xDu)

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)