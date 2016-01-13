Jan 13 David Tepper-led hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sued to prevent SunEdison Inc's yieldco from taking over some of Vivint Solar Inc's assets after SunEdison acquires the rooftop panel installer.

The yieldco, TerraForm Power Inc, is to acquire Vivint's residential solar rooftop portfolio after SunEdison completes its acquisition of Vivint.

SunEdison offered to buy Vivint in July. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)