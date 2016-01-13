UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Jan 13 David Tepper-led hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP sued to prevent SunEdison Inc's yieldco from taking over some of Vivint Solar Inc's assets after SunEdison acquires the rooftop panel installer.
The yieldco, TerraForm Power Inc, is to acquire Vivint's residential solar rooftop portfolio after SunEdison completes its acquisition of Vivint.
SunEdison offered to buy Vivint in July. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.