(Corrects TerraForm ticker)

July 6 TerraForm Power Inc, a unit of SunEdison Inc, said it would buy 930 megawatt of wind power plants from Invenergy Wind LLC for $2 billion.

Under the deal, TerraForm will acquire seven contracted wind farms in the United States and Canada, the company said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)