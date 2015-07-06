(Adds details, background, shares)
July 6 TerraForm Power Inc, a unit of
SunEdison Inc, said it would buy 930 megawatt of wind
farms in the United States and Canada from Invenergy Wind LLC
for $2 billion.
The deal involves seven contracted wind farms and Invenergy
will retain a 9.9 percent stake in the U.S. assets, TerraForm
said on Monday.
TerraForm's shares rose 3.5 percent to $38.86 in extended
trading, while SunEdison's shares rose 3.2 percent to $29.90.
TerraForm plans to buy 460 MW of plants directly from
Invenergy, the largest independent wind power generation company
in the United States.
The remaining 470 MW will be acquired by a new warehouse
facility sponsored by SunEdison and third-party equity
investors, with the assets dropping down to TerraForm in the
future.
TerraForm also raised its 2016 dividend target to $1.70 per
share from $1.53. The raised target represents a 26 percent
increase from TerraForm's 2015 annual guidance, the company
said.
TerraForm, which went public in July last year, said it
expected to fund the acquisition of the 460 MW of plants through
a combination of cash on hand and new bond financing.
The transaction, which is expected to be immediately
accretive, is expected to close in the fourth quarter, TerraForm
said.
SunEdison and TerraForm entered the U.S. wind power market
in November when they agreed to buy First Wind for $2.4 billion.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)