Oct 25 Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co made
a non-binding proposal to replace SunEdison Inc as
the operating sponsor of the bankrupt solar company's yieldco
Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing
on Tuesday.
D.E. Shaw said earlier this month it may make an offer for
SunEdison's stake in Terraform Power.
TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc
, the two "yieldcos" of SunEdison, said in September
that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a
sale of their entire business.
The two companies were also considering replacing SunEdison
with a new sponsor, by negotiating new sponsorship arrangements
or by assuming SunEdison's existing sponsorship agreements. (bit.ly/2f3X7il)
