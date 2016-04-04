(Recasts; adds legal action against TerraForm Power, updates
By Tom Hals
Wilmington, Del., April 4 TerraForm Global Inc
on Monday sued its controlling shareholder, SunEdison
Inc, accusing the cash-strapped solar power plant
builder of diverting $231 million of the company's cash to pad
its balance sheet rather than to finish important projects in
India.
TerraForm Global said SunEdison claimed the money would be
used to finish nearly completed renewable energy projects in
India. In return, TerraForm Global would receive SunEdison's
equity interests in the deals, according to a lawsuit filed in a
Delaware court.
SunEdison has said it is being investigated by federal
officials, and TerraForm Global said in a regulatory filing on
March 29 that SunEdison is at "substantial risk" of seeking
bankruptcy protection.
"SunEdison instead diverted the funds to prop up its
flagging liquidity position rather than to fund the projects in
India as promised," said the lawsuit.
SunEdison spokesman Ben Harborne said the company declined
to comment.
Also on Monday, subsidiaries of D.E. Shaw Group and Madison
Dearborn Partners LLC sued in a New York court
seeking to compel Terraform Power Inc, also controlled
by SunEdison, to pay the remaining $231 million owed for
SunEdison and TerraForm's $2.4 billion acquisition of wind
energy developer First Wind in the event of a SunEdison
bankruptcy.
SunEdison has failed to make timely payments, and Terraform
has denied they are responsible, according to court documents.
Madison Dearborn declined to comment on the legal action,
and D.E. Shaw representatives could not be reached immediately.
TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power were established by
SunEdison as "yieldcos," publicly traded companies formed to
hold SunEdison's cash-generating clean energy assets. They are
backed by long-term power purchase contracts with utilities,
allowing them to pay regular dividends.
Representatives from TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global
could not be reached for comment regarding the legal actions.
TerraForm Power investor David Tepper of Appaloosa
Management, in a lawsuit, has accused SunEdison of breaching its
fiduciary duties.
Shares of SunEdison, which owns and operates solar
power and wind energy plants, plummeted 50 percent to 21 cents
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, and have plunged about
98 percent over the past 12 months.
TerraForm Global fell 6.8 percent to $2.18 on
Nasdaq after trading at a 52-week high of $14.40 last July.
The TerraForm Global lawsuit came after it warned last week
that SunEdison might not transfer the India projects and might
not complete other deals. TerraForm Global also warned that
SunEdison might soon seek bankruptcy protection.
On March 31, SunEdison said it received a subpoena from the
U.S. Justice Department seeking details related to its failed
deal to buy Vivint Solar Inc and transactions with both
TerraForm units.
SunEdison said it had also received an "informal inquiry"
from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "covering
similar areas." SunEdison faces a cash crunch and a $12 billion
debt piles.
Monday's lawsuit is the latest legal headache for SunEdison.
In recent months, Silicon Valley venture capitalists and others
have said they were owed money by SunEdison, underscoring the
breadth of a breakneck expansion that contributed to its
financial woes.
TerraForm Global's lawsuit named three members of its own
board of directors as defendants: Ahmad Chatila, Martin Truong,
and Brian Wuebbels. They are also senior executives of SunEdison
and participated in the plan to misappropriate Terraform's
assets, according to the lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery
in Delaware.
The complaint detailed accusations of behind-the-scenes
boardroom maneuvers in November as SunEdison raced to find $100
million to avoid defaulting on a margin loan, secured by the
company's stock in TerraForm Power.
If SunEdison defaulted on the loan, it would have caused a
cross-default on $8 billion in SunEdison debt, according to the
lawsuit.
On Nov. 18, the independent board members of TerraForm
Global refused a proposed deals with SunEdison, partly because
SunEdison declined to reduce its control over the yieldco.
In response, SunEdison reconstituted TerraForm Global's
board, replaced independent directors and terminated its
management, according to the lawsuit.
In an amended lawsuit filed last month, David Tepper's
Appaloosa Management LP claimed SunEdison and various directors
of TerraForm Power dismantled TerraForm Power's corporate
governance and Conflicts Committee.
Appaloosa said in the lawsuit that the defendants then set
up a "sham committee," and took advantage of TerraForm and
stockholders "at will."
Days later, Appaloosa disclosed it boosted its stake in
TerraForm Power to 10.88 percent from 9.50 percent. TerraForm
Power was off 8 percent to $9.04.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)