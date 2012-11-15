UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS Nov 15 Terra Mauricia, the leading Mauritian sugar producer, has posted a 52 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit because of lower electricity sales.
Terra, which generates electricity from sugarcane waste, said on Thursday pretax profit fell to 74.3 million rupees ($2.4 million). Revenue from energy production fell nearly a fifth to 890 million rupees.
Sugar sales fell 4.6 percent to 382 million rupees.
"The drop in turnover from energy activities is attributable to lower electricity off-take by the Central Electricity Board. Profits are down mainly due to higher maintenance costs of an exceptional nature," the company said.
Terra, which has a 25 percent stake in Sucrivoire - a sugar firm based in Ivory Coast, posted a loss per share of 0.11 rupee against earnings per share of 0.06 rupee in the 2011 period. ($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources