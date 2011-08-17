RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
SYDNEY Aug 17 Terramin Australia said it may know later on Wednesday the extent of damage caused by an electrical incident this week at its Angas lead and zinc operation, which forced it to suspend milling work.
The facility near Adelaide in South Australia state started up in 2008 and had been expected to yield 47,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 18,500 tonnes of lead concentrate this year.
"I'm waiting on a report, which I hope to get this afternoon from the engineers," Terramin Managing Director Kevin Moriarty said. "There are a lot of people looking at it."
Moriarty said the affect on production and its full-year forecast, if any, were being evaluated.
Terramin holds a supply agreement with JP Morgan's metals and concentrates trading arm for zinc concentrate and a supply agreement with Nyrstar to deliver lead concentrate to Nyrstar's Port Pirie, Australia lead smelter.
The incident occurred on Monday in a high-voltage switch room housed as part of the ore grinding process, according to the company.
China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co this month said it was increasing its stake in Terramin to 19.86 percent from 14.38 percent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
KABUL, Feb 10 Eleven years after its first big mining privatisation, the Afghan government has abruptly cancelled the contract, highlighting the unpredictable nature of investing in a sector seen as crucial to the country's economic development.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.