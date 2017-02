SYDNEY Aug 22 Terramin Australia said it expects to resume full operations at its Angas lead and zinc mining operations by August 31 as it make repairs following an electrical incident last week that forced it to suspend milling work.

The facility near Adelaide in South Australia state started up in 2008 and had been expected to yield 47,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 18,500 tonnes of lead concentrate this year.

"At this stage, the processing plant is expected to be operating at capacity on or before the 31st August," the company said. (Reporting by James Regan, Editing by Michael Perry)