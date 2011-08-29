Albanian rescuers working to reach trapped Chinese miners
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.
SYDNEY Aug 29 Terramin Australia said that its processing plant at its Angas lead and zinc mining operation is now fully operating after repairs following an electrical incident.
It said the loss of production meant it had cut its full-year production forecast by 4 percent to 45,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate, while it expected to meet its full-year forecast of 18,500 tonnes of lead and precious metals concentrates. (Reporting by Ed Davies; editing by Sonali Paul)
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.
* Italian banks back in focus as Unicredit share sale starts (ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)