SYDNEY Aug 29 Terramin Australia said that its processing plant at its Angas lead and zinc mining operation is now fully operating after repairs following an electrical incident.

It said the loss of production meant it had cut its full-year production forecast by 4 percent to 45,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate, while it expected to meet its full-year forecast of 18,500 tonnes of lead and precious metals concentrates. (Reporting by Ed Davies; editing by Sonali Paul)