Sept 22 Bankrupt mobile satellite network operator TerreStar Networks Inc said it agreed a settlement with its creditors' committee, some lenders and U.S. Bancorp , but the deal still needs court approval.

In 2008, TerreStar entered a $100 million Purchase Money Credit Agreement (PMCA) with Harbinger and EchoStar Corp as original lenders, and U.S. Bancorp as collateral agent, to fund the construction of the TerreStar-2 satellite.

The settlement includes TerreStar allowing a secured claim for $97.9 million of the PMCA, paying a daily sum for each day after Sept. 15 until repayment, and paying additional fees and expenses.

In court papers filed with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York, TerreStar sought approval for the settlement, saying the disputes and pending litigation threaten repayments to unsecured creditors.

Set-top box maker EchoStar is run by billionaire Charles Ergen, who also controls Dish Network Corp , which in July won a judge's approval for its proposed $1.38 billion acquisition of TerreStar, moving the satellite communications company a step closer to emerging from bankruptcy.

TerreStar, which tried to market the first satellite smartphone, was coveted for its roughly 20 megahertz of spectrum. It filed for bankruptcy last October, with debts topping $1 billion.

The case is in re: TerreStar Networks Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15446.