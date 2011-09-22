Sept 22 Bankrupt mobile satellite network
operator TerreStar Networks Inc said it agreed a
settlement with its creditors' committee, some lenders and U.S.
Bancorp , but the deal still needs court approval.
In 2008, TerreStar entered a $100 million Purchase Money
Credit Agreement (PMCA) with Harbinger and EchoStar Corp
as original lenders, and U.S. Bancorp as collateral
agent, to fund the construction of the TerreStar-2 satellite.
The settlement includes TerreStar allowing a secured claim
for $97.9 million of the PMCA, paying a daily sum for each day
after Sept. 15 until repayment, and paying additional fees and
expenses.
In court papers filed with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the
Southern District of New York, TerreStar sought approval for the
settlement, saying the disputes and pending litigation threaten
repayments to unsecured creditors.
Set-top box maker EchoStar is run by billionaire Charles
Ergen, who also controls Dish Network Corp , which in
July won a judge's approval for its proposed $1.38 billion
acquisition of TerreStar, moving the satellite communications
company a step closer to emerging from bankruptcy.
TerreStar, which tried to market the first satellite
smartphone, was coveted for its roughly 20 megahertz of
spectrum. It filed for bankruptcy last October, with debts
topping $1 billion.
The case is in re: TerreStar Networks Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15446.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)