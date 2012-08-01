BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania
TOKYO Aug 1 Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it had received a lawsuit filed by Terumo Corp over loss of its shareholder value.
Olympus said Terumo, a Japanese medical device maker, is demanding to be compensated for a loss of around 6.6 billion yen ($84.5 million) on its shareholding.
The loss followed a plunge in Olympus's share price after an accounting scandal came to light last year.
Camera and endoscope maker Olympus said it does not expect any other similar lawsuits.
Terumo holds a 2.5 percent stake in Olympus and has proposed to invest 50 billion yen in cash-strapped Olympus. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Ventas Inc in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living Inc after Blackstone Group LP lost interest in Brookdale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2lYm2CG Further company coverage:
