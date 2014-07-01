INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) -
* Tesco sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in 12 weeks to June 22 - Kantar Worldpanel
* Asda sales up 3.6 percent, Sainsbury up 3.0 percent, Morrisons down 3.8 percent - Kantar Worldpanel (Reporting by James Davey)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.