March 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's key drug, niraparib,
for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.
The U.S. biopharmaceutical company's shares were up 7.78
percent at $168.9 in extended trading.
Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal
cancer affects the tissue covering the ovary or lining of the
fallopian tube or abdominal wall.
Niraparib kills cancer cells by inhibiting the production of
proteins called PARPs, which help repair damaged DNA strands,
thereby hastening the death of some types of cancer cells.
Effective PARP inhibitors are sought after by drugmakers
because of their potential to be used in combination with other
types of cancer treatments to create new breakthroughs in
treatments.
Last year, Tesaro entered into a partnership with
pharmaceutical company Merck & Co Inc to study the
effects of using niraparib in combination with Keytruda, Merck's
immuno-oncology treatment.
The drug also received orphan drug designation specifically
for its use in treating recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer, the
company said.
Tesaro expects to launch niraparib in the United States in
late April.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)