Dec 23 Tesaro Inc said its experimental drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting was found effective in two late-stage studies.

The trials tested the drug, rolapitant, in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy that can induce vomiting.

The patients either received a combination of two drugs to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy or rolapitant plus the two-drug combo.

Tesaro said it continued to enroll patients in a third late-stage trial of the drug, and was preparing for a marketing approval application by mid-2014.