May 12 Tesaro Inc said its drug for the
prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting met the
main goal in a third late-stage trial.
Tesaro shares jumped nearly 15 percent to $27.51 in
premarket trading, after the company said the drug, rolapitant,
achieved statistical significance over standard therapy in 532
cancer patients.
The most frequently observed adverse events in both groups
included fatigue, constipation and loss of appetite, the drug
developer said on Monday.
In December Tesaro had said rolapitant, one of its lead
compounds, was also found to be effective for
chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in two other
late-stage trials.
Tesaro's stock, however, had fallen then as rolapitant
failed to show enough benefit to give it an edge over competing
drugs like Merck & Co Inc's Emend.
Emend is approved to treat CINV and can help prevent it for
up to five days from when chemotherapy starts.
Rolapitant and Emend belong to the same class of drugs known
as NK-1 receptor antagonists, which work by blocking a substance
in the brain that stimulates vomiting reflex.
Over 70 percent of patients undergoing chemotherapy suffer
from nausea and vomiting that may result in a delay or
discontinuation of treatment. Prolonged nausea and vomiting can
also lead to weight loss, dehydration and malnutrition.
Tesaro said it continued preparations for a marketing
application to the U.S. health regulator for the treatment in
mid-2014.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Tesaro acquired the development
and marketing rights to rolapitant from Opko Health Inc
in December 2010 for up to $121 million, including up-front and
milestone payments.
