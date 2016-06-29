UPDATE 1-JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
June 29 Tesaro Inc said its ovarian cancer drug met the main goal of prolonging survival in patients, without the disease worsening, in a late-stage trial, sending its shares up 69 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, niraparib, improved progression-free survival in certain ovarian cancer patients. The study enrolled more than 500 subjects.
The median progression-free survival for patients treated with niraparib was 21 months, compared to 5.5 months for those on a placebo. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage: