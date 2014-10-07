UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 7 British grocer Tesco has asked a fifth senior executive to step aside as it investigates an estimated 250 million pounds ($402 million) overstatement of its first-half profit, the Financial Times reported.
Citing people familiar with the situation, the FT said Tesco asked Kevin Grace, commercial director, to step aside on Monday.
Tesco declined to comment on the report.
Tesco revealed the overstatement on Sept. 22 when the initial four directors were suspended.
(1 US dollar = 0.6217 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources