UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 29 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to launch a formal criminal probe into accounting errors at troubled supermarket Tesco, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Britain's biggest retailer, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings and management exits, is already being investigated by accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, after the firm overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds (424 million).
Both the SFO and Tesco declined to comment. Shares in Tesco slipped half a percent on the news. (1 US dollar = 0.6206 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources