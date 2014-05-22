LONDON May 22 Tesco Chief Executive
Philip Clarke and Laurie McIlwee, the outgoing finance director,
will not be paid an annual bonus for 2013-14, a year when
Britain's biggest retailer posted a 6 percent fall in profit.
The firm's annual report, published on Thursday, showed that
neither of the men received a bonus for the year to Feb. 22.
The short-term bonus available is 50 percent based on the
company's profitability, 26 percent on strategic financial
performance and 24 percent on strategic non-financial
performance.
A note in the annual report said the business had made good
progress against its key strategic objectives that were designed
to strengthen its underlying business.
It said internet sales increased 15 percent, it received
better feedback from customers and colleagues, and there was a
significant reduction in the level of CO2 used across the group.
"Despite this progress the bonus profit underpin was not met
and therefore the Executive Directors will not receive a bonus
in respect of 2013/14," the report said.
Last month Tesco reported a second straight year of falling
profit and took a 734 million pound charge on its European and
Chinese businesses.
Clarke is under intense pressure because despite having
spent over 1 billion pounds on a turnaround programme for
Tesco's British business, it is still losing market share.
The grocer's problems have been exacerbated by the April 4
resignation of McIlwee, leaving Clarke as the only executive
director on Tesco's board.
Clarke has vowed to win back shoppers with millions of
pounds of price cuts.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Sandle)