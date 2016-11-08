UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 8 Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) is leading a criminal investigation into the theft of money from thousands of bank accounts at Tesco Bank, a unit of Tesco Plc, according to a statement from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
The NCSC, a new government body announced in November last year tasked with handling cyber incidents in Britain, said it was already working with Tesco Bank and the NCA, including providing on-site assistance to the bank.
"Given the investigation thus far and the evidence at hand, the National Cyber Security Centre is unaware of any wider threat to the UK banking sector connected with this incident," the NCSC said in the statement on its website on Monday. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources