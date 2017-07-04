July 4 Tesco Bank, owned by Britain's biggest retailer Tesco, said on Tuesday its chief executive, Benny Higgins, would retire in February 2018.

Higgins joined Tesco Bank as CEO during its move to full Tesco ownership and was also appointed group strategy director in 2014.

Founded in 1997 as a joint-venture with the Royal Bank of Scotland, the bank came under Tesco ownership in 2008. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)