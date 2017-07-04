BRIEF-Ocado says Amazon/Whole Foods deal is positive for firm
* CEO says sees Amazon/Whole Foods deal as a positive for Ocado
LONDON, July 5 British online retailer Ocado said on Wednesday it expected the international deal it secured last month to be the first of many as it reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings.
* Like-For-Like revenues for 13 week period decreased by 4.7%.