LONDON May 22 Tesco, the world's No.3
retailer, said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Philip Clarke had
opted not to take his annual bonus as a result of poor
performance in its core British market.
Tesco, whose shares have lost almost a quarter of their value
so far this year, said in a statement on its website to coincide
with the publication of the retailer's annual report that its
top 5,000 managers would receive a reduced annual bonus
representing 16.9 percent of their maximum entitlement.
Executive directors will receive 13.5 percent of the maximum.
"I decided at the beginning of the year that I would decline
my annual bonus for 2012," Clarke said in a statement emailed to
Reuters. "I wasn't satisfied with the performance in the UK and
I won't take the bonus. I'm confident that we're tackling the
right issues."
Clarke would have been entitled to a payout of about 372,000
pounds ($587,900) had he taken the 13.5 percent being paid to
other executive directors.
