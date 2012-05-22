(Refiles to add dropped word 'percent' in second paragraph. Removes extraneous test from bottom of story.)

LONDON May 22 Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Philip Clarke had opted not to take his annual bonus as a result of poor performance in its core British market.

Tesco, whose shares have lost almost a quarter of their value so far this year, said in a statement on its website to coincide with the publication of the retailer's annual report that its top 5,000 managers would receive a reduced annual bonus representing 16.9 percent of their maximum entitlement.

Executive directors will receive 13.5 percent of the maximum.

"I decided at the beginning of the year that I would decline my annual bonus for 2012," Clarke said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "I wasn't satisfied with the performance in the UK and I won't take the bonus. I'm confident that we're tackling the right issues."

Clarke would have been entitled to a payout of about 372,000 pounds ($587,900) had he taken the 13.5 percent being paid to other executive directors.