LONDON May 23 Tesco executives will
not receive a bonus in the current financial year unless they
can reverse a decline in profits at Britain's biggest
supermarket operator, the company said in its annual report on
Thursday.
The report rounds off a torrid year for the company, which
announced a withdrawal from the United States and wrote down the
value of its global operations by $3.5 billion due to the first
fall in profit in two decades.
"The (2013-14) annual bonus will be less heavily weighted
towards short-term profits but linked to a more balanced
scorecard of financial, strategic and operational measures.
However, bonuses will only be paid if profits have grown,"
Stuart Chambers, chairman of the Remuneration Committee said.
Having reported an underlying pretax profit of 3.55 billion
pounds ($5.3 billion) for the 2012-13 year, down 14.5 percent on
2011-12, Tesco has said it expects to deliver mid single-digit
trading profit growth.
Tesco, which employs more that 416,000 full-time workers,
has been losing market share in Britain to discounters and
high-end operators outside the "Big Four", as it battles to
reverse years of underinvestment by focusing more on staff,
refurbishing stores and launching new food ranges and pricing
strategies.
Tesco shares fell in April when it said that it would get
rid of its loss-making Fresh & Easy chain in the United States,
writing down one-off costs of 1 billion pounds.
As well as the retreat from the United States, a further
blow came from property writedowns of 804 million pounds in
Britain and writedowns in its Turkish and Czech operations.
"It has been a year of addressing long-standing business
issues, bedding in management and governance change, and laying
the foundations for sustainable future growth," Chambers said.
No bonuses were paid out to executive directors in 2012-2013
because the firm's profit targets were not met. Instead Chief
Executive Philip Clarke and Chief Financial Officer Laurie
McIlwee received base salaries of 1.12 million and 869,000
pounds respectively.
In 2012 Clarke turned down an annual bonus of about 372,000
pounds after the retailer's poor performance, while executive
directors received just 13.5 percent of the maximum bonus size.