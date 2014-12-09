Dec 9 Tesco Plc
* CEO Dave Lewis says seeing "encouraging signs" from
selective price cuts
* Says review of group portfolio continuing, no update today
* CEO says has received "very positive" reaction from
suppliers
* CEO says "quietly optimistic" about what firm is doing
* CEO says have started to "re-base relationship we have
with suppliers"
* CEO says "not walking away from rebates with suppliers"
* CEO says "incredibly difficult" to predict timeframe of
turnaround
* CEO says UK head likely to be recruited within the next
few months
