Jan 8 Tesco Plc

* CEO says to pull out of 49 planned UK store developments

* CEO says plans to cut UK overhead costs by about 30 percent

* CEO declines to give number on targeted head office job cuts

* CEO says funding of group is very good, isn't pressure for us to do anything hasty (regarding future of assets)

* CEO says appointed Goldman Sachs with a brief to review all options for Dunnhumby

* CEO says appointed Goldman Sachs with a brief to review all options for Dunnhumby

* CEO says full review of property portfolio will conclude by 2014-15 year end