UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Jan 8 Tesco Plc
* CEO says to pull out of 49 planned UK store developments
* CEO says plans to cut UK overhead costs by about 30 percent
* CEO declines to give number on targeted head office job cuts
* CEO says funding of group is very good, isn't pressure for us to do anything hasty (regarding future of assets)
* CEO says appointed Goldman Sachs with a brief to review all options for Dunnhumby
* CEO says full review of property portfolio will conclude by 2014-15 year end Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26.
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.