UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Aug 23 Tesco PLC : * Announces property sale and leaseback deal in South Korea * Announces successful completion of a sale and leaseback transaction in South
Korea * Deal made with consortium of investors led by igis asset management * Deal comprises a portfolio of 4 homeplus stores and mall space, with total
gross proceeds in excess of £300M
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources