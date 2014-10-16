BRIEF-Heritage Insurance qtrly total revenue $102.8 mln vs $101.3 mln
* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; enters 2017 in strong capital position
LONDON Oct 16 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway , has cut his vehicle's stake in troubled British grocer Tesco to below 3 percent, according to a stock market notification.
The filing, published on Thursday, said that on Oct. 13 Berkshire reduced its Tesco holding to "less than 3 percent".
Earlier this month Buffett said Berkshire's investment in Tesco was a "huge mistake."
Berkshire had a roughly 3.96 percent stake in Tesco's shares, according to an early May regulatory filing.
Tesco is reeling from an accountancy scandal and a downturn in trading. Its shares have fallen 48 percent so far this year. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
NEW YORK, March 15 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday he expected a short-term rally in U.S. Treasuries and that investors should "use the strength" in U.S. stocks to take profits and diversify in overseas markets.
* Diamond offshore drilling inc - on march 15, 2017, presiding panel of appellate judges ruled unanimously against petrobras' appeal and upheld injunction