LONDON Dec 18 Tesco Plc is moving closer to appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in the early months of next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

An announcement on the appointment could be made within the next few months, with Tesco's chief operating officer Chris Bush emerging as the frontrunner for the role, the paper cites people familiar with the situation as saying.

The announcement could come as early as January, when the world's third-biggest retailer makes an update on its Christmas and new year trading, the FT said.

Phil Clarke, chief executive of the British company since March 2011, has been trying to turn round Tesco's UK business since it issued its first profit warning in 20 years last January.

He took direct control of the UK business in March, when Richard Brasher stepped down as its chief executive.