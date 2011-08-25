LONDON Aug 25 British supermarket retailer Tesco has launched an offshore Chinese Renminbi denominated bond in Hong Kong, raising 725 million yuan ($114 million) to finance its plans to expand in China.

Tesco said on Thursday that the bond had a maturity of three years and a semi-annual coupon of 1.75 percent per year. The issue is expected to be rated as 'A-' by Standard & Poor's.

"China is an important market for us and represents a great growth opportunity. This is a new and innovative way of funding our business as it continues to grow and demonstrates our commitment to China," Tesco Chief Financial Officer Laurie McIlwee said in a statement. ($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)