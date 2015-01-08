(Corrects Davies' age to 44 after clarification from Halfords)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Jan 8 Tesco on Thursday turned
to Halfords CEO Matt Davies as the surprise choice to
fix its UK supermarket business, won over by his ability to
improve customer service and employee morale.
News of his appointment sent shares in Halfords, where the
44-year-old revitalised a tired car parts to bicycle firm in
just over two years, tumbling 8 percent.
Despite no supermarket experience, Davies will become one of
the most important directors at the world's No.3 retailer,
heading a UK business with nearly 70 percent of overall sales
but one that has lost market share in a rapidly changing
industry due to tired stores, confusing offers and high prices.
"It came a little bit out of the blue, but then again
totally understandable as far as Matt is concerned," Halfords
Chairman Dennis Millard told Reuters, after cutting short a
holiday in South Africa to handle the announcement.
"His most important attribute is team building ... this is
arguably the biggest retail job in the country," he said.
Davies, who joins Tesco on June 1, will have to quickly
exercise some of the skills used at Halfords, where he increased
investment to overhaul staff training with schemes leading to
qualifications and higher pay, improve customer services and
strengthen ranges to increase sales.
He also took a hard line with suppliers, asking them to help
fund his plans if they wanted to benefit from increased demand.
Improvements to store layouts and a revamped website with
thousands more products also helped boost Halford's profits,
which rose 11 percent in its first half to Sept. 26. The firm's
share price has jumped 53 percent under his short watch.
Prior to Halfords, a strong customer service focus in his
eight-year stint in charge of Pets at Home helped the British
retailer establish itself as market leader, doubling in size and
moving into areas such as veterinary care centres.
Crucially, both firms became hugely popular places to work
under the easy-going and approachable Davies, featuring in
Sunday Times surveys of the best places to work, with Halfords
making it into the top 25 big companies last year.
"Matt is an experienced retailer with a proven track record
of turning around businesses," said Tesco Chief Executive Dave
Lewis, who outlined big plans to revive the grocer on Thursday.
The appointment of Davies will give Lewis more time to
undertake important group work on Tesco's balance sheet,
international operations and its remaining services.
Davies approach should fit well with Lewis. Since joining in
September from Unilever, Lewis has resisted investor
pressure to produce a quick fix-all strategy and instead put
customers at the heart of all the changes at Tesco.
Davies will leave with a glowing endorsement from Millard.
"At Pets at Home he built a very strong team and having left
nearly three years ago the majority of them are still there," he
said, adding Davies would leave Halfords in the same situation.
(Editing by David Clarke)