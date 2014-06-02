June 2 Tesco Plc, Britain's biggest
retailer, is creating two roles on its executive committee,
Chief Executive Phil Clarke said on Monday, hoping to "reshape"
the company and meet changing customer needs amid price cuts and
a weak food market.
Jill Easterbrook, who is currently running Tesco's emerging
health and well-being businesses, will become the chief customer
officer. Matt Atkinson will take on the role of chief creative
officer, Clarke said. (link.reuters.com/xar79v)
The supermarket operator is expected to report on Wednesday
its worst quarterly performance in its key home market since
Clarke took the helm in 2011.
He is two years into a turnaround plan for the British
market which contributes two-thirds of sales and profit at
Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer after Wal-Mart
and Carrefour.
