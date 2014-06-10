UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a physician and conservative health policy expert, to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a White House official confirmed on Friday.
ROME, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scientists said on Friday they had developed a new method to neutralise a dangerous fungal toxin affecting crops that can lead to cancer, childhood stunting and other health threats.