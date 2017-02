TOKYO/LONDON, Sept 1 British supermarket group's Tesco Plc has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to advise it on sales of its Japan stores, industry sources said on Thursday.

The world's third-biggest retailer put it loss-making Japanese business up for sale on Wednesday, ending an eight-year attempt to break into a tough retail market and underscoring its new boss's commitment to investor returns. (Reporting by James Topham in Tokyo and Mark Potter in London; Editing by Joseph Radford)