BUDAPEST Jan 10 Tesco could close up
to 13 smaller shops in Hungary as part of a cost-cutting drive,
the daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Saturday, citing unnamed
sources.
Tesco is Hungary's biggest supermarket chain. It has more
than 200 stores and is the central European country's
third-biggest employer.
Tesco declined to comment on the report.
The newspaper said Tesco may shut down the loss-making
shops, mainly outside Budapest, next month. More stores may be
shut later this year.
Britain's biggest retailer plans to slash costs and sell
assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances as its new
boss set out a plan to fight back from years of market share
losses and an accounting scandal.
In Hungary, Tesco and other major retailer were also hit
with a steep rise in food inspection costs and a new law that
would force the closure of loss-making chains after two
successive years in the red.
Rival Spar said last month it would scrap over half of a
planned 59 million euro ($69.88 million) investment programme in
Hungary in 2015, blaming recent tax changes targeting major
players.
($1 = 0.8443 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)