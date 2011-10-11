LONDON Oct 11 British retailers are facing some of the most difficult trading conditions for decades, the head of the country's biggest retailer said on Tuesday, defending a decision to cut prices.

"Sometimes you have to put aside just the pursuit of profit in the market in order to get back in tune with the nation," Tesco chief executive Phil Clarke told a grocery industry conference.

Tesco announced last month a 500 million pound ($784 million) investment in cutting prices of staple products like milk and carrots in the bid to reverse market share losses.

Last week, the supermarket group said the investment would contribute towards a flat profit performance in Britain in the second half of its financial year, following a 4.5 percent increase in the first half.

"That's very unusual for Tesco, but we concluded it's the right time to make a very significant investment," Clarke told a conference organised by grocery industry group IGD.

"We're facing one of the toughest trading conditions this country has seen for decades," he said.

Britons are reining in spending as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.

Despite his concerns about the economic outlook, Clarke said his biggest worry for Tesco as a whole -- which runs over 5,000 stores in 14 countries -- was skill shortages.

"We've never known a time when there are so many opportunities for a company like Tesco. The businesses that respond fastest, and have the people to do it, will be ones that will come out of this economic situation stronger," he said. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Erica Billingham)