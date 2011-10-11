BRIEF-Russia's Megafon signs 35 bln rbl loan deal with Sberbank
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
LONDON Oct 11 British retailers are facing some of the most difficult trading conditions for decades, the head of the country's biggest retailer said on Tuesday, defending a decision to cut prices.
"Sometimes you have to put aside just the pursuit of profit in the market in order to get back in tune with the nation," Tesco chief executive Phil Clarke told a grocery industry conference.
Tesco announced last month a 500 million pound ($784 million) investment in cutting prices of staple products like milk and carrots in the bid to reverse market share losses.
Last week, the supermarket group said the investment would contribute towards a flat profit performance in Britain in the second half of its financial year, following a 4.5 percent increase in the first half.
"That's very unusual for Tesco, but we concluded it's the right time to make a very significant investment," Clarke told a conference organised by grocery industry group IGD.
"We're facing one of the toughest trading conditions this country has seen for decades," he said.
Britons are reining in spending as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.
Despite his concerns about the economic outlook, Clarke said his biggest worry for Tesco as a whole -- which runs over 5,000 stores in 14 countries -- was skill shortages.
"We've never known a time when there are so many opportunities for a company like Tesco. The businesses that respond fastest, and have the people to do it, will be ones that will come out of this economic situation stronger," he said. ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Erica Billingham)
MUMBAI, Feb 7 Tata Steel Ltd reported its first profit in five quarters on Tuesday helped by higher sales of industrial products and steel for the auto sector and a rise in exports despite India's surprise ban on high-value currency notes which hurt several sectors.
* Wants to cut toxic property assets by 9 bln euros by 2020 (Adds details from conference call)