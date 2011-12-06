LONDON Dec 6 Tesco, the world's
No. 3 retailer, has named Trevor Masters as the new head of its
fast-growing Asian business after David Potts decided to retire
after 39 years at the supermarket.
The firm said on Tuesday Potts will work on projects for
group CEO Philip Clarke before retiring at the end of June next
year.
Masters, currently head of Tesco's business in continental
Europe, has been appointed CEO Asia.
Gordon Fryett will succeed Masters as CEO Europe, retaining
his group property role.
Tesco is scheduled to update on third quarter trading on
Thursday.
The firm could report a drop in underlying British sales for
the fourth quarter in a row, overshadowing a more solid
performance in overseas markets.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Adveith Nair)