(Adds detail, Tesco spokesman comment, updates shares)
By James Davey
LONDON Feb 1 Tesco, the world's
No.3 retailer, has moved Bob Robbins from his role as UK chief
operating officer three weeks after it was revealed he sold
stock ahead of a profit warning, according to an internal
announcement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The announcement said Robbins, who has held the UK COO role
since March 2011, will work directly for group chief executive
Philip Clarke "on a number of initiatives".
"Bob will work directly for me in a new role that will allow
the executive team to increase its focus on the strategic
priorities we have established whilst strengthening further the
support we provide to the UK business," said Clarke.
Robbins sold 50,000 shares at 404.51 pence apiece on Jan. 4,
netting around 202,000 pounds ($309,000), according to a filing
published on Jan. 5.
That was eight days before Tesco reported its biggest drop
in underlying British sales for decades and issued a profit
warning that sent its shares plunging.
Tesco said it and Robbins had operated within the rules,
though the sale was criticised by corporate governance
watchdogs.
A Tesco spokesman said Robbins' move was about using his
skills to the best advantage of the whole business and was
entirely unrelated to his share sale.
"I would personally like to thank Bob for his contribution
and support over the last year. His wealth of experience has
improved our store operations and I look forward to working with
him on delivering our strong investment plan over the coming
year," said Richard Brasher, CEO, Tesco UK.
Robbins will be succeeded as UK COO by Chris Bush, the
current CEO of the firm's Thailand business.
Bush, who has been at Tesco for 29 years, will be
responsible for Tesco's UK stores, distribution network and
leadership.
"Last month we set out our determination to invest in the UK
business. These changes give the UK board the combined strength
of a very experienced leader of change and a talented country
CEO who has done an extraordinary job in Thailand," said
Brasher.
On Jan. 12 Tesco said investment to improve its British
business would hit profits in its 2012-13 financial year,
sending its shares down as much as 19 percent, the biggest
one-day drop since 1988.
Industry data on Tuesday said UK sales growth at Tesco had
slowed to just half that of the broader grocery market as rivals
like Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury gain
share.
John Christie, a 30-year Tesco veteran, will succeed Bush as
CEO of the Thailand business.
Shares in Tesco, which have lost 21 percent of their value
over the last month, were up 0.9 percent at 322.6 pence at 1137
GMT, valuing the business at about 40.53 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Mark Potter)