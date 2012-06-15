* Change to Win submits amendments to Tesco report and
accounts
* Wants Tesco to set-up committee of non-execs to look at
U.S.
* Tesco says Change to Win does not speak for shareholders
* Tesco says Fresh & Easy "moving in the right direction"
LONDON, June 15 British group Tesco,
the world's third-biggest retailer, should reassess the strategy
for its loss-making U.S. chain Fresh & Easy, a group that works
with pensions and benefit funds sponsored by trade unions said.
The Change to Win Investment Group, which works with the
pension plans of four major U.S. unions, said Tesco should set
up a committee of non-executive directors to review its strategy
for Fresh & Easy, which does not recognise unions.
It wants this committee to issue a report "that discloses
the metrics and timeframe" the Tesco board will use to evaluate
the division's future performance.
It has submitted amendments to this effect to Tesco's report
and accounts ahead of the company's annual meeting in Cardiff on
June 29 and said if the board rejected its proposals it would
advise shareholders to vote against the resolution to receive
the report and accounts.
"This proposal is union-motivated and follows several years
of union opposition in the U.S. Change to Win is not a
shareholder, and does not speak for shareholders," a Tesco
spokeswoman said.
"Fresh & Easy continues to grow and innovate and is showing
positive sales momentum. We are confident the business is moving
in the right direction."
Earlier this year, Tesco chief executive Philip Clarke
rejected shareholder calls to pull the plug on Fresh & Easy.
He said at the time he did not expect the chain to break
even until its 2013/14 year, compared with the end of 2012/13
previously.
On Monday, Tesco reported underlying sales growth at Fresh &
Easy slowed to 3.6 percent in its first quarter from 12.3
percent in the fourth quarter.
Tesco shares were down 0.1 percent at 305 pence at 0850 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Dan Lalor)