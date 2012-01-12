* Sees minimal trading profit growth in 2012-13
* To cut back big store openings, invest in internet
* Christmas underlying UK sales -2.3 pct; f/cast -0.9 pct
LONDON, Jan 12 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, reported its worst Christmas sales performance
for decades on Thursday and warned it would see minimal profit
growth next year as it invests in winning back shoppers.
The world's third-largest stores group said on Thursday it
now expected minimal trading profit growth for 2012/13 against
analysts' forecasts for a 10 percent increase. It will cut back
large store openings, while investing in the internet.
The supermarket group, which makes about 70 percent of
operating profit in Britain, said sales at UK stores open over a
year fell 2.3 percent excluding fuel and VAT sales tax in the
six weeks to Jan. 7.
That compares with an average forecast decline of 0.9
percent in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts, though several had
warned a lower figure was possible after weak market research
data for Tesco on Tuesday.
It also puts the supermarket group on course to deliver its
fifth straight quarter of declining underlying UK sales.
"We are disappointed with our seasonal trading performance
in the UK," Chief Executive Philip Clarke said.
"In a challenging consumer environment at home, and with
early signs of more cautious behaviour emerging elsewhere, we
have seen more strain than anticipated on our profitability
during the important seasonal trading period."
Underlying profit before tax and earnings per share for
2011/12 would be broadly in line with analysts' consensus
forecasts, it said, but group trading profit growth is likely to
be around the low end of the current range.
HARD TIMES
Many British retailers are struggling as disposable incomes
are squeezed by higher prices, muted wages growth and austerity
measures, and as shoppers worry about a weak housing market,
rising unemployment and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Tesco, which takes more than one in every ten pounds spent
in Britain's shops, has been suffering more than its main
grocery rivals in part because it sells more discretionary
non-food goods, where shoppers have been cutting back most.
British No.3 grocer J Sainsbury posted a 1.2
percent rise in underlying sales on Wednesday.
Tesco tried to hit back in September with a plan to invest
500 million pounds in lower prices. While it says this has
attracted more customers, it has not been enough so far to
offset the decline in cash taken at the till.
Tesco, which trails only France's Carrefour and
U.S. industry leader Wal-Mart by annual sales, said
group sales rose 5.2 percent, helped by growth in Asia, eastern
Europe and the United States.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Mark Potter)